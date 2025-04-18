Vodafone Idea Resolves Network Outage After Technical Glitch
Vodafone Idea faced a network outage in the early hours of Friday due to a technical issue, affecting services in NCR. The situation, reported by users on Downdetector, peaked with 1880 outage reports. Services were restored, with Vodafone apologizing for the disruption and thanking users for their patience.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 07:48 IST
Vodafone Idea experienced a network disruption early Friday, attributed to a technical fault. The company confirmed that the services are now back online.
During the outage, users in the NCR region faced connectivity issues, and Downdetector reported a surge in complaints, reaching a peak with over 1880 user reports about the disruption.
The company issued an apology for the inconvenience caused and expressed gratitude towards its user base for their patience and understanding during the resolution of the issue.
