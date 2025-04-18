Vodafone Idea Resolves Network Outage After Technical Glitch

Vodafone Idea experienced a network disruption early Friday, attributed to a technical fault. The company confirmed that the services are now back online.

During the outage, users in the NCR region faced connectivity issues, and Downdetector reported a surge in complaints, reaching a peak with over 1880 user reports about the disruption.

The company issued an apology for the inconvenience caused and expressed gratitude towards its user base for their patience and understanding during the resolution of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)