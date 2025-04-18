Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Resolves Network Outage After Technical Glitch

Vodafone Idea faced a network outage in the early hours of Friday due to a technical issue, affecting services in NCR. The situation, reported by users on Downdetector, peaked with 1880 outage reports. Services were restored, with Vodafone apologizing for the disruption and thanking users for their patience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 07:48 IST
Vodafone Idea Resolves Network Outage After Technical Glitch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vodafone Idea experienced a network disruption early Friday, attributed to a technical fault. The company confirmed that the services are now back online.

During the outage, users in the NCR region faced connectivity issues, and Downdetector reported a surge in complaints, reaching a peak with over 1880 user reports about the disruption.

The company issued an apology for the inconvenience caused and expressed gratitude towards its user base for their patience and understanding during the resolution of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025