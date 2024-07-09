Left Menu

High Drama at Mantralaya: Man Threatens to Jump Over Potholes Issue

A 55-year-old man named Arvind Patil created a dramatic scene at the Mantralaya in Mumbai, threatening to jump from the fifth floor. Patil demanded an inquiry into potholes and tree felling on a national highway. Authorities successfully intervened and detained him for counseling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:25 IST
High Drama at Mantralaya: Man Threatens to Jump Over Potholes Issue
  • Country:
  • India

A tense situation unfolded at the Mantralaya on Tuesday as a 55-year-old man named Arvind Patil threatened to jump from a fifth floor window, causing panic for about half an hour before the police detained him.

At around 3 pm, Patil, a resident of Satara in Maharashtra, entered the secretariat's annex building in south Mumbai, climbed a window ledge on the fifth floor, and sat there, demanding an inquiry into potholes and tree felling on the Karad-Chiplun national highway, said an official.

Despite officials' efforts to coax him inside for fear he might fall, Patil threatened to jump, prompting police and fire brigade personnel to rush to the scene. Fire brigade staff attempted to dissuade him and deployed a safety net on the ground below. They also brought in a vehicle to facilitate a safe rescue. Engaging Patil in conversation from the fifth floor, fire brigade personnel eventually managed to bring him inside, after which police detained him. Patil was later taken to the Marine Drive police station for counseling.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024