Uttarakhand HC Urges Action Over Rishikesh Road Tree Felling

The felling of nearly 4,400 trees for the construction of the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala four-lane road has prompted the Uttarakhand High Court to take serious notice, urging the state government, the Centre, and the NHAI to convene and propose solutions.

Petitioner Reenu Pal raised concerns that the identified trees have not been transplanted, nor have underpasses been constructed as per the prescribed rules. The High Court, via a division bench comprised of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, emphasized the need for a resolution and ordered the concerned parties to present their findings to the court.

The case, which underscores the potential disruption to the Shivalik Elephant Reserve and the elephant corridor, has been scheduled for a further hearing on December 30, when proposals from the concerned authorities are expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)