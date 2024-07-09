Left Menu

Karnataka HC Denies Travel Plea By Chinese National in Loan Scam Case

The Karnataka High Court has rejected a travel plea by Chinese national Hu Xiaolin, involved in the 'Power Bank app scam'. Accused of coercing and defrauding customers of crores, Xiaolin's request to visit her ailing father in China was declined, citing the impossibility of fair trial conclusion if she were allowed to leave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:25 IST
Karnataka HC Denies Travel Plea By Chinese National in Loan Scam Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition of Chinese national Hu Xiaolin, accused in the 'Power Bank app scam', to return to China pending trial to visit her ailing father.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that China's laws do not allow accused persons to leave the country mid-trial. Hence, Indian laws should not be made flexible for a foreign national accused of multiple crimes.

Xiaolin, married to an Indian national since 2017, faces charges based on complaints from Razorpay Software Private Limited. The court highlighted that allowing her to leave would hinder the trial and undermine the law's authority.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024