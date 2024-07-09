Karnataka HC Denies Travel Plea By Chinese National in Loan Scam Case

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition of Chinese national Hu Xiaolin, accused in the 'Power Bank app scam', to return to China pending trial to visit her ailing father.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that China's laws do not allow accused persons to leave the country mid-trial. Hence, Indian laws should not be made flexible for a foreign national accused of multiple crimes.

Xiaolin, married to an Indian national since 2017, faces charges based on complaints from Razorpay Software Private Limited. The court highlighted that allowing her to leave would hinder the trial and undermine the law's authority.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)