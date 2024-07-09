Karnataka HC Denies Travel Plea By Chinese National in Loan Scam Case
The Karnataka High Court has rejected a travel plea by Chinese national Hu Xiaolin, involved in the 'Power Bank app scam'. Accused of coercing and defrauding customers of crores, Xiaolin's request to visit her ailing father in China was declined, citing the impossibility of fair trial conclusion if she were allowed to leave.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition of Chinese national Hu Xiaolin, accused in the 'Power Bank app scam', to return to China pending trial to visit her ailing father.
Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that China's laws do not allow accused persons to leave the country mid-trial. Hence, Indian laws should not be made flexible for a foreign national accused of multiple crimes.
Xiaolin, married to an Indian national since 2017, faces charges based on complaints from Razorpay Software Private Limited. The court highlighted that allowing her to leave would hinder the trial and undermine the law's authority.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Noah Lyles Sprints to Glory in 100m Final at U.S. Olympic Trials
Lyles and Richardson Shine at US Olympic Trials, Gray Dazzles in MLB
Noah Lyles Surges to Victory at U.S. Olympic Trials
Far-Right Politician Trials Continue Over Nazi Slogan Use
German Court Declares Prominent Banker's Trial Unfit for Health Reasons