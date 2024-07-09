Tragic Migrant Accident Off Turkiye's Coast: Seven Dead, One Missing

A life raft carrying migrants crashed into rocks off Turkiye's Aegean coastal town of Cesme on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of seven people, the Turkish coast guard reported.

One individual was rescued from the sea by a fishing boat, which then alerted the coast guard. An additional eighteen migrants, including children, were saved from the small island of Karaada near Cesme.

Rescue teams continue to search for one missing person, according to a statement from the coast guard. The survivors claim they were placed in the life raft and left adrift by Greek authorities near Turkish territorial waters, after which the raft struck rocks and sank.

Turkiye consistently accuses Greece of conducting "pushbacks," forcibly returning migrants without offering asylum processes mandated by international law. Greece refutes allegations of returning newly arrived migrants to Turkiye.

Greece is a primary destination for migrants aiming to enter the European Union, often through illegal crossings from Turkiye using unsafe boats provided by human traffickers.

A video shared by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on social media platform X showed coast guard personnel rescuing migrants, including children, from the island. The rescued migrants are reportedly in good health.

