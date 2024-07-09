Security Forces Nab Hardcore Naxalites in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district police arrested two hardcore Naxalites, Ravi Mura Pallo and Doba Korake Wadde, who carried a collective bounty of Rs 10 lakh. They were involved in violence against security forces and the murder of Dinesh Gawde. The arrests were made by the C-60 Pranhita squad during an anti-Naxal operation.
Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district saw a significant breakthrough as police captured two hardcore Naxalites carrying a collective bounty of Rs 10 lakh. According to an official release, the suspects were involved in multiple violent activities, including the murder of a local resident, Dinesh Gawde, in Pengunda.
The C-60 Pranhita squad, while conducting an anti-Naxal operation, noticed two individuals roaming suspiciously in the Bhamragad sub-division. They swiftly acted and took the two into custody. Investigations revealed that the captured individuals were Ravi Mura Pallo, an action team commander, and Doba Korake Wadde, a member of the Bhamragad Local Operating Squad (LOS).
Pallo, who carried an Rs 8 lakh bounty, had been previously involved in encounters, arson, and three murders. Wadde, with a Rs 2 lakh bounty, had 18 criminal offenses attributed to him. Both were confirmed to have played a role in the murder of Dinesh Gawde in November 2023.
