Former Hezbollah Bodyguard Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus-Beirut Highway

An Israeli strike targeted a vehicle on the Damascus-Beirut highway in Syria, killing Yasser Nimr Qarnabsh, a former bodyguard of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Qarnabsh was reportedly involved in transporting weapons for Hezbollah. The attack has escalated tensions, leading to evacuations along the Israel-Lebanese border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:20 IST
An Israeli strike targeted a vehicle in Syrian territory along the Damascus-Beirut highway, resulting in the death of Yasser Nimr Qarnabsh, a former bodyguard of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Security sources indicated Qarnabsh had recently taken on the role of transporting weapons for the militant group. Hezbollah expressed mourning but did not provide further details about his organisational responsibilities.

Israel typically refrains from commenting on its military operations in Syria, and an Israeli military spokesman said, 'We do not comment on reports in the foreign media' when questioned about the strike.

In retaliation, Hezbollah has been firing at Israeli targets along the border, supporting Palestinians after Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which ignited the ongoing Gaza conflict. The hostilities have led to mass evacuations of tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese residents from the border areas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

