Court Orders Arvind Kejriwal's Appearance Over Delhi Excise Policy Scam

A Delhi court has issued a production warrant for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure his appearance in a case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The court also acknowledged additional chargesheets that name Kejriwal and other accused parties. Kejriwal was arrested earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:33 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a production warrant for jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ensuring his appearance on July 12 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the physical production of Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, after taking cognisance of the seventh supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal probe agency has named Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party as accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed on May 17. Additionally, the court has taken cognisance of the agency's eighth supplementary chargesheet, which names Vinod Chauhan and Ashish Mathur as accused in the case. The court has summoned Mathur and issued a production warrant for Chauhan, both for the same date.

The anti-money laundering agency accused 55-year-old Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, of being the ''kingpin and key conspirator'' of the excise ''scam'', holding him ''vicariously responsible'' for the alleged misconduct. Kejriwal was arrested at his official residence on March 21.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

