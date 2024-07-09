U.S. Justice Department Disrupts Russian AI-Enhanced Social Media Operation
The U.S. Justice Department announced it disrupted a Russian operation utilizing AI-enhanced fake social media accounts to spread pro-Kremlin messages. This operation occurred four months before the U.S. presidential election, aimed to influence the vote through hacking and covert social media influence by foreign adversaries.
The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it successfully disrupted a Russian-led operation that employed artificial intelligence to amplify fake social media accounts spreading pro-Kremlin messages within the United States and abroad. The timing of this disruption is crucial, coming just four months ahead of the U.S. presidential election, a period security experts identify as highly susceptible to hacking and disinformation campaigns by foreign entities.
Prosecutors revealed that the operation was orchestrated through a private intelligence firm in Russia, manned by Russian intelligence officers and former Russia Today (RT) employees. This firm developed a sophisticated AI-driven platform to generate and manage hundreds of fake social media profiles that appeared to represent genuine American citizens.
Senior U.S. officials emphasized their ongoing vigilance, monitoring for any schemes aimed at disrupting the forthcoming vote, highlighting the continuous threat posed by foreign adversaries in the realm of cyber and information warfare.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
