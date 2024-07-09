Left Menu

Gujarat HC Orders Action on Vadodara Boat Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court has directed the state government to take disciplinary action against two former municipal commissioners of Vadodara over a boat capsizing incident in Harni lake, which resulted in 14 deaths. The court found the officials guilty of neglecting their duties and misusing their positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:37 IST
Gujarat HC Orders Action on Vadodara Boat Tragedy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has mandated disciplinary action against two former municipal commissioners of Vadodara in connection with a tragic boat capsizing incident that claimed 14 lives. The court found the officials guilty of dereliction of duty and misuse of office.

On January 18, 2024, a boat capsized in Harni lake in Vadodara, killing 12 children and two teachers on a school picnic. The court's order, based on a suo motu PIL and a government fact-finding committee report, stated that Kotia Projects, the company operating the lake, was not a qualified bidder.

The court criticized former commissioners H S Patel and Vinod Rao for allowing the unqualified bidder in the process and called for immediate disciplinary action. It also questioned the standing committee and general body's role in the allegedly flawed bidding process.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024