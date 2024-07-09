Gujarat HC Orders Action on Vadodara Boat Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court has mandated disciplinary action against two former municipal commissioners of Vadodara in connection with a tragic boat capsizing incident that claimed 14 lives. The court found the officials guilty of dereliction of duty and misuse of office.

On January 18, 2024, a boat capsized in Harni lake in Vadodara, killing 12 children and two teachers on a school picnic. The court's order, based on a suo motu PIL and a government fact-finding committee report, stated that Kotia Projects, the company operating the lake, was not a qualified bidder.

The court criticized former commissioners H S Patel and Vinod Rao for allowing the unqualified bidder in the process and called for immediate disciplinary action. It also questioned the standing committee and general body's role in the allegedly flawed bidding process.

