Probationary IAS Officer's Demands Lead to Transfer

Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer from the 2023 batch, was transferred from Pune to Washim district in Maharashtra amid controversy over her demands for a separate cabin, car, and additional staff. The Pune collector recommended the transfer, citing her entitlement issues and inappropriate actions while still on probation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Puja Khedkar, an IAS officer on probation, has been reassigned to Washim district from Pune due to a controversy surrounding her demands for additional amenities and alleged inappropriate behavior.

Khedkar, a 2023-batch officer, is set to complete her training in Washim as a 'supernumerary assistant collector' until July 30, 2025. The decision followed a report by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, highlighting Khedkar's requests for a separate cabin, car, quarters, and peon even before officially joining duty.

Her actions, including the removal of a senior official's nameplate, led to the conclusion that continuing her training in Pune was unsuitable. This led to her transfer to ensure a smoother completion of her probation period.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

