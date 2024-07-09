U.S. Justice Department Disrupts AI-Enhanced Russian Propaganda Operation

Left Menu

The U.S. Justice Department announced it disrupted a Russian operation using AI-boosted fake social media accounts to spread pro-Kremlin messages. This action, taken four months before the U.S. presidential election, saw the seizure of domain names and nearly 1,000 fake accounts. The operation was allegedly funded by the Kremlin and organized by Russian intelligence officers and a senior RT employee. Dutch authorities collaborated in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:37 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it has disrupted a Russian operation using AI-enhanced fake social media accounts to covertly spread pro-Kremlin messages in the U.S. and abroad. This development comes close to the U.S. presidential election, a period security experts believe will attract hacking attempts and foreign social media infiltration.

The Justice Department received court approval to seize two domain names and search approximately 1,000 social media accounts linked to the operation. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, 'With these actions, the Justice Department has disrupted a Russian-government backed, AI-enabled propaganda campaign to use a bot farm to spread disinformation in the United States and abroad.'

Officials pointed out this marks the first public accusation of a foreign government using generative AI in an influence operation. The operation was reportedly organized through a Russian private intelligence group staffed by Russian intelligence officers and a senior employee of RT. It was approved and funded by the Kremlin in early 2023. Russian and RT officials have not responded to requests for comments. Social media accounts involved have been banned, and the U.S. collaborated with Dutch authorities in the investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

