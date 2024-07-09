Special Court Denies Bail to JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in Sodomy Case
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was denied bail by a special court in a sodomy case. The Special Public Prosecutor argued against bail due to strong evidence and Suraj's influential position, citing potential evidence tampering. Defence claims suggested political motivations behind the allegations.
A special court here rejected the bail plea of JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in a sodomy case on Tuesday.
The court had earlier reserved its order.
The Special Public Prosecutor had argued against granting bail to Suraj Revanna, who is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.
The SPP argued that the accused was powerful. There was strong evidence against the accused and granting him bail may result in the destruction of the material evidence in this case.
However, the defence lawyer said these allegations were politically motivated.
Suraj's younger brother Prajwal Revanna, a former JD(S) MP, has also been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting several women and making explicit videos.
