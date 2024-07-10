Left Menu

UN, Pakistan Discuss Fate of Afghan Refugees Amid Anti-Migrant Crackdown

The head of the UN refugee agency and Pakistan's prime minister discussed Afghan refugees in Pakistan, which hosts around 1.7 million Afghans. The meeting addressed the impact of Pakistan's anti-migrant crackdown, paused recently, and highlighted the need for international support and the prolongation of refugee registration documents.

In crucial talks on Tuesday, the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif addressed the uncertain future of Afghan refugees in Pakistan following an anti-migrant crackdown initiated last year. The crackdown, which targeted undocumented Afghans, has been temporarily halted without explanation.

Pakistan has hosted approximately 1.7 million Afghan refugees since the Soviet occupation (1979-1989) and more than half-a-million following the Taliban takeover in 2021. Since November's crackdown, an estimated 600,000 Afghans returned home.

Sharif praised Pakistan's hospitality and called for global recognition and aid. Grandi urged the extension of refugee registration cards' validity and sought assurance that repatriation remains suspended.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

