UN, Pakistan Discuss Fate of Afghan Refugees Amid Anti-Migrant Crackdown

In crucial talks on Tuesday, the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif addressed the uncertain future of Afghan refugees in Pakistan following an anti-migrant crackdown initiated last year. The crackdown, which targeted undocumented Afghans, has been temporarily halted without explanation.

Pakistan has hosted approximately 1.7 million Afghan refugees since the Soviet occupation (1979-1989) and more than half-a-million following the Taliban takeover in 2021. Since November's crackdown, an estimated 600,000 Afghans returned home.

Sharif praised Pakistan's hospitality and called for global recognition and aid. Grandi urged the extension of refugee registration cards' validity and sought assurance that repatriation remains suspended.

