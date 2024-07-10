Tensions Rise as Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Drills in Western Pacific

Taiwan's defence ministry announced on Wednesday that it detected 36 Chinese military aircraft flying to the south and southeast of the island, heading to the Western Pacific for drills with the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong.

Over the past four years, democratically-governed Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, has repeatedly voiced concerns over increased Chinese military activity nearby. Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated that they had a comprehensive understanding of the ship's movements. The Shandong, commissioned by China in 2019, took an unconventional route, passing through the Balintang Channel instead of the usual Bashi Channel separating Taiwan from the Philippines.

China's defence ministry has not responded to requests for comments. The Philippines military has also expressed concerns over the deployment, stressing the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability and urging adherence to international laws and norms. This comes amid a stand-off between the Philippines and China over the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

