Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Drills in Western Pacific

Taiwan's defence ministry reported spotting 36 Chinese military aircraft heading south and southeast of the island for drills with the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong. The carrier avoided the usual Bashi Channel route, opting for the Balintang Channel instead. The Philippines expressed concerns over these maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 07:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 07:50 IST
Tensions Rise as Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Drills in Western Pacific
AI Generated Representative Image

Taiwan's defence ministry announced on Wednesday that it detected 36 Chinese military aircraft flying to the south and southeast of the island, heading to the Western Pacific for drills with the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong.

Over the past four years, democratically-governed Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, has repeatedly voiced concerns over increased Chinese military activity nearby. Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated that they had a comprehensive understanding of the ship's movements. The Shandong, commissioned by China in 2019, took an unconventional route, passing through the Balintang Channel instead of the usual Bashi Channel separating Taiwan from the Philippines.

China's defence ministry has not responded to requests for comments. The Philippines military has also expressed concerns over the deployment, stressing the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability and urging adherence to international laws and norms. This comes amid a stand-off between the Philippines and China over the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024