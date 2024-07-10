Left Menu

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Faces Preliminary Charges in Witness Tampering Case

Former French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy faces preliminary charges for allegedly pressuring a witness in a case involving illegal campaign financing from Libya linked to her husband, ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy. The charges include witness tampering and participation in a criminal association. Sarkozy denies all charges and remains under judicial supervision.

  • Country:
  • France

Former supermodel and French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy has been preliminarily charged for her alleged involvement in attempts to pressure a witness accusing ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy of illegal campaign financing from Libya. The judicial supervision includes a ban on contact with those involved in the case, except her husband.

Preliminary charges against Bruni-Sarkozy include witness tampering and participating in a criminal association aimed at deceiving magistrates investigating Sarkozy. Her lawyer has not commented, but previously indicated she provided useful clarifications when questioned by police in May.

The central witness, Ziad Takieddine, claims Sarkozy received millions in illegal payments from Libyan President Moammar Gadhafi's regime. Sarkozy, convicted in two other cases, continues to deny wrongdoing. He faces a one-year prison sentence for illegal campaign financing, currently under appeal.

