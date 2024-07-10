Left Menu

Chhattisgarh BJP Government Approves Housing for 47,000 Homeless Families

The Chhattisgarh BJP government has approved housing for over 47,000 homeless families identified during a survey conducted last year. The decision, chaired by CM Vishnu Deo Sai, extends the registration date for the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana to March 2027. Additional reforms include shifting procurement to the Government e-Marketplace to curb corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-07-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 08:26 IST
Vishnu Deo Sai
The Chhattisgarh BJP government has sanctioned housing for over 47,000 families identified as homeless in a recent survey conducted under the previous Congress regime, officials announced.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Mantralaya in Nava Raipur, Deputy CM Arun Sao told reporters.

According to the Deputy CM, a socio-economic survey held last year identified these families, who were not listed in the Socio-Economic and Caste Census -2011 as beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural. These families will instead receive housing under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural), with the registration date extended to March 31, 2027.

Additionally, the cabinet approved an amendment to the Chhattisgarh Government Store Purchase Rules, 2002, mandating state departments to procure items through the Centre's Government e-Marketplace (GeM), aiming to curb procurement-related corruption.

The creation of a new 'Good Governance and Convergence' department was also announced to better implement welfare policies and address public concerns.

