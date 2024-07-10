Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong Passes Near Philippines, Conducts Drills in Pacific

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong passed close to the northern Philippines, heading to drills in the Pacific. Taiwan detected accompanying warplanes and reported the Chinese carrier's movements. Taiwan’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated they monitored the Shandong closely. The Philippines and Japan also expressed concerns over the increased Chinese military activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:32 IST
Tensions Escalate as Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong Passes Near Philippines, Conducts Drills in Pacific
AI Generated Representative Image

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong navigated near the northern Philippines on its route to participate in Pacific drills, Taiwan's defence ministry reported on Wednesday. The alert came as Taiwan detected numerous warplanes joining the carrier for exercises, with Taiwan monitoring every move due to increased Chinese military activity around the island.

Around dawn, Taiwan detected 36 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters and H-6 bombers, heading to the Western Pacific for drills with the Shandong. Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo noted they have comprehensive tracking of the carrier's path, which took the Balintang Channel, diverging from its usual route through the Bashi Channel.

Philippine military spokesperson Francel Margareth Padilla emphasized maintaining regional peace, urging compliance with international norms. Concurrently, Japan's Self Defense Forces monitored the Shandong and its escort fleet near Okinawa, engaging in surveillance and response actions. The incident marks a significant increase in military tension in the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024