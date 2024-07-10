Tensions Escalate as Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong Passes Near Philippines, Conducts Drills in Pacific

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong navigated near the northern Philippines on its route to participate in Pacific drills, Taiwan's defence ministry reported on Wednesday. The alert came as Taiwan detected numerous warplanes joining the carrier for exercises, with Taiwan monitoring every move due to increased Chinese military activity around the island.

Around dawn, Taiwan detected 36 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters and H-6 bombers, heading to the Western Pacific for drills with the Shandong. Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo noted they have comprehensive tracking of the carrier's path, which took the Balintang Channel, diverging from its usual route through the Bashi Channel.

Philippine military spokesperson Francel Margareth Padilla emphasized maintaining regional peace, urging compliance with international norms. Concurrently, Japan's Self Defense Forces monitored the Shandong and its escort fleet near Okinawa, engaging in surveillance and response actions. The incident marks a significant increase in military tension in the region.

