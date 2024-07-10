Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Former Karnataka Minister in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches across four states, targeting former Karnataka minister B Nagendra and MLA B Daddal in a money laundering investigation tied to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. The probe follows allegations of unauthorized fund transfers and a consequential suicide note by an accounts superintendent.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday launched a series of searches in four states, honing in on the residences of former Karnataka minister and Congress leader B Nagendra as well as MLA B Daddal. This action is part of a money laundering investigation involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, according to official sources.

The agency executed search operations across approximately 20 locations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and one other state, stemming from a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The premises of Nagendra, Daddal, entry operators, and affiliated entities were scrutinized.

Part of the investigation's context includes a Special Investigation Team from the Karnataka Police CID interrogating the two politicians earlier this week. The case gained significant attention following the death of the Corporation's accounts superintendent, Chandrasekharan P, who left a suicide note that implicated the illegal transfer of substantial funds.

