Northern Army Commander Reviews Operational Preparedness in Ladakh

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, visited areas along the Line of Control in Ladakh on Wednesday. He also visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, paid homage to fallen soldiers, and reviewed the operational readiness of troops. Kumar encouraged the troops to stay prepared for future challenges.

Updated: 10-07-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:29 IST
  • India

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, conducted an inspection along the Line of Control in Ladakh on Wednesday.

During his visit, he paid tribute at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, honoring soldiers who died in Operation Vijay.

The Northern Command shared on platform X that Lt Gen Kumar, accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury corps, assessed the operational preparedness of units in the region.

He praised the troops for their professionalism and urged them to stay vigilant and prepared for any future adversities.

The visit also included interactions with formation commanders and jawans in the Batalik area of the Kargil sector.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

