Northern Army Commander Reviews Operational Preparedness in Ladakh

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, conducted an inspection along the Line of Control in Ladakh on Wednesday.

During his visit, he paid tribute at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, honoring soldiers who died in Operation Vijay.

The Northern Command shared on platform X that Lt Gen Kumar, accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury corps, assessed the operational preparedness of units in the region.

He praised the troops for their professionalism and urged them to stay vigilant and prepared for any future adversities.

The visit also included interactions with formation commanders and jawans in the Batalik area of the Kargil sector.

