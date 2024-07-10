Maharashtra Assembly Erupts Over Maratha Reservation Row

The Maharashtra assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday as BJP members slammed the opposition for skipping the government-convened all-party meeting on Maratha reservation the previous day.

Amid continuous slogan-shouting and noisy disruptions by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, the House was adjourned three times.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, BJP's Ameet Satam accused the opposition of playing politics over the quota issue, demanding a clear stance on reserving Maratha seats from the OBC quota.

'The opposition only aims to create a rift between communities,' Satam charged.

BJP's Ashish Shelar criticized the opposition for withdrawing attendance at the last minute, with Treasury benches members storming the well of the House condemning the opposition.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, however, accused the government of causing social divides and ignoring the opposition until crises escalate.

'Social tensions are the Mahayuti government's undoing,' Wadettiwar asserted.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kute countered, claiming a history of all-party meetings on the issue that saw opposition participation.

Shelar demanded an apology from the opposition to Marathas and OBCs, alleging the opposition has no intention to resolve the problem.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House following disruptions. When the House reconvened, BJP's Nitesh Rane said the opposition's 'real face' has surfaced and sought clarity on their stance on the Maratha quota.

As Wadettiwar attempted to speak, intense slogan-shouting from Treasury benches led to another adjournment. The Maharashtra government seeks consensus on Maratha reservation without affecting other community quotas. MVA opposition, comprising Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, boycotted the meeting amid activists' deadlines for quota demands.

