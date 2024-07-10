Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: A Win for Muslim Women's Rights

NCW chief Rekha Sharma praised the Supreme Court's ruling that affirms Muslim women's right to maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC. The decision ensures gender equality and justice for women of all religions. The Court dismissed a petition challenging the applicability of this right to divorced Muslim women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:31 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: A Win for Muslim Women's Rights
Rekha Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling on Wednesday affirmed the right of Muslim women to seek maintenance from their husbands under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a provision that applies to all married women regardless of religion.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma welcomed the decision, calling it a significant step towards gender equality and justice for all women. 'I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court's landmark ruling. This decision is a significant step towards ensuring gender equality and justice for all women, regardless of their religion,' Sharma said.

The Supreme Court bench emphasized that maintenance is a right, not charity, applicable to all married women. The Court dismissed a petition by Mohd Abdul Samad, who contended that divorced Muslim women must seek maintenance under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, rather than Section 125 of the CrPC.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024