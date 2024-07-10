Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: A Win for Muslim Women's Rights
NCW chief Rekha Sharma praised the Supreme Court's ruling that affirms Muslim women's right to maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC. The decision ensures gender equality and justice for women of all religions. The Court dismissed a petition challenging the applicability of this right to divorced Muslim women.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's landmark ruling on Wednesday affirmed the right of Muslim women to seek maintenance from their husbands under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a provision that applies to all married women regardless of religion.
National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma welcomed the decision, calling it a significant step towards gender equality and justice for all women. 'I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court's landmark ruling. This decision is a significant step towards ensuring gender equality and justice for all women, regardless of their religion,' Sharma said.
The Supreme Court bench emphasized that maintenance is a right, not charity, applicable to all married women. The Court dismissed a petition by Mohd Abdul Samad, who contended that divorced Muslim women must seek maintenance under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, rather than Section 125 of the CrPC.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- ruling
- Muslim women
- maintenance
- gender equality
- Rekha Sharma
- CrPC
- NCW
- justice
- rights
ALSO READ
Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality
Chief Justice Calls for Greater Gender Equality in Judiciary
India Advocates Gender Equality and Local Governance Empowerment at CLGF Annual Board Meeting
CJI D Y Chandrachud Advocates for Gender Equality in Legal Profession
Sweden's 50:50 Custody Split: A New Path to Gender Equality in Care Work