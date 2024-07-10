Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: A Win for Muslim Women's Rights

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling on Wednesday affirmed the right of Muslim women to seek maintenance from their husbands under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a provision that applies to all married women regardless of religion.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma welcomed the decision, calling it a significant step towards gender equality and justice for all women. 'I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court's landmark ruling. This decision is a significant step towards ensuring gender equality and justice for all women, regardless of their religion,' Sharma said.

The Supreme Court bench emphasized that maintenance is a right, not charity, applicable to all married women. The Court dismissed a petition by Mohd Abdul Samad, who contended that divorced Muslim women must seek maintenance under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, rather than Section 125 of the CrPC.

