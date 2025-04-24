SA Champions Gender Equality at BRICS Women Ministerial in Brazil

South Africa is taking a prominent stand for gender justice and inclusive development at the BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting currently being held at the prestigious Itamaraty Palace in Brasília, Brazil. Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is leading the nation’s delegation at this pivotal high-level gathering, which convenes on Thursday under the overarching theme: “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.”

The BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting is an evolving platform aimed at strengthening multilateral collaboration between Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) on matters related to women’s empowerment, gender equality, and responsive governance. This year’s session builds on a proposal first put forward by South Africa during its 2023 BRICS Presidency, which called for the institutionalisation of a permanent forum for Ministers tasked with women’s affairs across the BRICS nations.

Since its inception, the initiative has gained traction, with Russia continuing the legacy in 2024, and Brazil maintaining momentum as the 2025 host. The current session seeks to deepen the strategic alignment of BRICS countries in key areas affecting women, particularly in the context of the Global South’s developmental priorities.

Three Strategic Themes for 2025

The 2025 Ministerial Meeting will focus on three pressing areas of concern:

Women, Development and Entrepreneurship This theme addresses the ongoing need for economic inclusion and the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship. Discussions will focus on creating conducive policy environments, strengthening access to capital and resources for women-owned enterprises, and fostering regional cooperation to support female-led innovation and business. Digital Governance, Misogyny, and Disinformation With digital spaces becoming central to social and political discourse, BRICS ministers will address the complex challenges posed by online misogyny, gender-based violence, and the proliferation of disinformation. Delegates are expected to explore cross-border frameworks for digital rights protections, ethical AI deployment, and stronger accountability mechanisms for online platforms. Women’s Empowerment, Climate Action, and Sustainable Development Recognising the intersection of gender, environmental resilience, and sustainable growth, this thematic area will look into inclusive climate policy design, women’s roles in climate mitigation and adaptation, and the integration of gender equity in sustainable development planning.

South Africa’s Leadership and Vision

Minister Chikunga is slated to participate actively in all three thematic debates, offering South Africa’s insights and approaches to promoting gender parity. Her contributions will highlight the country’s comprehensive strategies aimed at economic empowerment of women, safeguarding digital rights, and ensuring women’s involvement in environmental governance and sustainability.

According to a statement from the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, “Her participation underscores South Africa’s commitment to ensuring that gender equality is mainstreamed across all areas of governance, policy, and development within the BRICS framework.”

The Department further emphasized that South Africa views this meeting not merely as a forum for dialogue but as a strategic platform to coordinate policy alignment, share innovative approaches, and reinforce shared values around gender justice and social equity.

A Broader Commitment to Multilateralism and Social Inclusion

South Africa’s participation in the Ministerial is aligned with its broader foreign policy principles that prioritize multilateralism, South-South cooperation, and inclusive development. By engaging deeply in this process, South Africa is helping to ensure that BRICS evolves into a space that not only supports economic cooperation but also actively promotes the rights and dignity of all, especially women and marginalized groups.

The Ministerial outcomes are expected to contribute to a roadmap for long-term collaboration among BRICS countries, with a focus on ensuring that gender perspectives are embedded in national and regional policymaking. Additionally, the event serves as a precursor to more targeted initiatives and joint action plans leading into the 2025 BRICS Summit.

As global challenges continue to intensify — from digital inequality and climate change to economic disparities — platforms such as the BRICS Women Ministerial offer critical opportunities to amplify women’s voices, foster resilience, and drive systemic change.