Left Menu

Surge in Ship Robberies: A Regional Challenge

The maritime security situation in Asia saw fluctuating trends in the first half of 2024, with a decline in piracy incidents but a rise in ship robberies in specific regions. Key hotspots include Bangladesh and Indonesian ports, while overall vigilance and enforcement measures are urged to be strengthened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:20 IST
Surge in Ship Robberies: A Regional Challenge
AI Generated Representative Image

The maritime security condition in Asia exhibited mixed trends in the first six months of 2024. Reports from the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) highlighted that while piracy incidents declined, ship robberies showed a concerning increase in certain areas.

Bangladesh ports experienced a notable rise with 10 incidents, contrasting sharply from just one in 2023. Similarly, Indonesian ports saw an upsurge in theft-related activities compared to the previous year.

Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC, emphasized the importance of enhanced vigilance and stricter enforcement by port authorities to mitigate risks further, ensuring safer waters for all maritime stakeholders.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024