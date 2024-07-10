Surge in Ship Robberies: A Regional Challenge

The maritime security condition in Asia exhibited mixed trends in the first six months of 2024. Reports from the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) highlighted that while piracy incidents declined, ship robberies showed a concerning increase in certain areas.

Bangladesh ports experienced a notable rise with 10 incidents, contrasting sharply from just one in 2023. Similarly, Indonesian ports saw an upsurge in theft-related activities compared to the previous year.

Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC, emphasized the importance of enhanced vigilance and stricter enforcement by port authorities to mitigate risks further, ensuring safer waters for all maritime stakeholders.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)