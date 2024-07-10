Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pledges to Clear Social Welfare Pension Arrears
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announces the time-bound distribution of welfare pension arrears to 62 lakh beneficiaries. Despite financial challenges from central policies, the state remains committed to development and welfare schemes. Plans include disbursing Rs 1,700 crore in the current financial year and increasing pension amounts further.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that the arrears of welfare pensions for 62 lakh beneficiaries in the state would be distributed in a time-bound manner, with plans to increase them further.
Despite the financial crunch due to central policies, the state government will not abandon its development programs and welfare schemes, he stated.
In the state Assembly, Vijayan mentioned that each beneficiary receives Rs 1,600 per month as social welfare pension, with five instalments currently due. Of these, two instalments will be distributed in the 2024-25 financial year and the remaining in 2025-26.
