Delhi High Court to Decide on Bail for Kejriwal's Aide in Swati Maliwal Assault Case

The Delhi High Court is set to announce its decision on whether to grant bail to Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on July 12. Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta reserved the verdict after considering arguments from both Kumar's counsel and representatives of the Delhi Police. Senior police counsel Sanjay Jain opposed the bail plea, citing ongoing investigations and a pending charge sheet to be filed by July 16.

Maliwal, present in court, stated she had been subjected to threats and trolling following the assault. Kumar's senior lawyer argued that his client's custody was unjustified as the investigation had concluded, labeling it 'pre-trial punishment.' Kumar was arrested on May 18 after allegedly assaulting Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's residence.

