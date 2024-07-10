Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Permanent Judges for Delhi and Bombay High Courts

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, has put forward the names of three additional judges of the Delhi High Court to be appointed as permanent judges.

Comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, the collegium further recommended seven additional judges from the Bombay High Court for permanent positions.

The recommendations include Justices Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh and Vrushali Vijay Joshi for a fresh term as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

In a resolution dated July 9 and made public on the Supreme Court website, the collegium emphasized the qualifications and suitability of the recommended judges. It was noted that the Delhi High Court collegium had unanimously recommended the three Delhi-based judges for permanent appointments as early as March 12, 2024.

Another resolution detailed the consideration process for judges of the Bombay High Court, backed by the Chief Ministers and Governors of Maharashtra and Goa.

The final recommendations have been forwarded to the Centre for approval.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)