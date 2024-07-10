Israel Orders Evacuation Amid Gaza Bombardment

Israel is escalating its bombardment throughout Gaza, ordering the evacuation of all Palestinians from Gaza City. The military action seeks to neutralize Hamas fighters regrouping in previously targeted areas. A massive conflict began on October 7 after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, leaving 1,200 civilians dead and abducting around 250 people.

In the ensuing conflict, Israeli ground offensives and airstrikes have resulted in over 38,000 deaths in Gaza, according to the territory's Health Ministry. The war has caused extensive devastation and displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents. Humanitarian aid has been hindered by Israeli restrictions and ongoing fighting, leading to widespread hunger and fears of famine.

The United Nations' top court has mandated Israel to protect Palestinian civilians amidst allegations of genocide against Israeli leaders. Meanwhile, US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators are engaged in talks with Israeli officials to negotiate a cease-fire deal. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) leader, Samantha Power, plans to meet with Israeli officials to discuss aid worker security in Gaza. Despite relief efforts, humanitarian conditions remain dire with scant aid reaching the displaced families.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)