Imprisoned Russian Dissident's Health Status Updates Amid Political Turmoil

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Russian opposition politician, was reported to be in 'relatively stable' health after being transferred to a prison hospital. Kara-Murza, a dual citizen of Russia and the UK, is currently serving a 25-year sentence on charges he claims are politically motivated.

Arrested in April 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kara-Murza has faced significant health challenges, including prior poisonings that left him with polyneuropathy. The dissident's legal team had attempted to visit him multiple times but were initially denied access.

Officials from both the US and UK have condemned his detention conditions and are calling for his immediate release. The US Embassy in Moscow reiterated the constitutional right to free speech, while the UK Foreign Secretary described Kara-Murza's imprisonment as a punishment for his courage to speak the truth about the Ukraine war.

