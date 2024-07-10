Left Menu

Justice Nagarathna Advocates for Financial Empowerment of Indian Women

Justice Nagarathna emphasized the need for financial security and residential stability for Indian women as essential factors for their true empowerment. In a concurring verdict, she highlighted the provisions under Section 125 of the CrPC that allow Muslim women to seek maintenance from their husbands, stressing the importance of these measures for Indian society's stability and strength.

  • Country:
  • India

Justice Nagarathna emphasized the urgent need for both financial security and residential stability to empower Indian women effectively. This observation was made during a concurring judgment that underscored provisions under Section 125 of the CrPC, allowing Muslim women to seek maintenance from their husbands, irrespective of their religion.

'Financial security' and 'security of residence' are crucial for empowering Indian women, especially homemakers who seldom have independent income sources, Justice Nagarathna stated in her extensive 45-page verdict. She noted that a stable family unit, which embodies these values, is foundational for a strong Indian society.

Justice Nagarathna highlighted the plight of many Indian homemakers entirely dependent on their husbands for financial resources. She urged Indian married men to become aware of their responsibility to financially empower their wives, suggesting methods such as joint bank accounts or ATM card access to ensure their personal financial needs are met.

