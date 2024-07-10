Ukraine and Luxembourg Ink Crucial Security Deal in Washington

Ukraine has formalized a security agreement with Luxembourg in Washington, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office. This latest pact elevates the number of Ukraine's security agreements with allied nations to 22.

The newly signed agreement details various channels for military and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. Zelenskiy emphasized that the pact supports Ukraine's ongoing defense and reconstruction efforts, as well as its aspirations for EU and NATO membership.

In a video address delivered earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskiy noted that the agreement would also reinforce sanctions against Russia.

