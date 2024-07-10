Left Menu

Pakistan Extends Refugee Registration Amid UN Appeal

Pakistan will extend the expired Proof of Registration (PoR) cards for 1.5 million Afghans for one year, announced Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This follows an appeal by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees to pause repatriation plans. The extension does not exempt holders from future deportations.

Pakistan has decided to extend the expired Proof of Registration (PoR) cards for nearly 1.5 million Afghan refugees for an additional year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday. The extension comes after U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi requested a suspension of the country's repatriation plans.

Despite the extension, it remains uncertain whether this move will prevent future deportations, with the Pakistani foreign office affirming that the repatriation plan will proceed. 'The cabinet accepted the proposal of a one-year extension of the PoR cards for 1.45 million Afghan legal residents, expiring on June 30, 2024,' said a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

These PoR cards, considered 'critical' by the U.N., will now be valid until June 30, 2025. Pakistan began expelling undocumented foreigners, particularly Afghans, last November amidst economic challenges and security accusations towards Afghanistan. Over 500,000 Afghan refugees have already returned since the repatriation drive began, according to U.N. statistics.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

