Left Menu

The Alarming Surge of American M4 Carbines in Kashmir: An Expert Analysis

Recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir reveal a disturbing trend: terrorists are using American-made M4 carbine rifles, left behind after the US Army's pullout from Afghanistan in 2021. Experts suggest Pakistani handlers facilitate this, posing a significant threat due to the sophisticated nature of these weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:08 IST
The Alarming Surge of American M4 Carbines in Kashmir: An Expert Analysis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have increasingly been using American-made M4 carbine assault rifles. These sophisticated weapons, left behind by the US Army after its exit from Afghanistan in 2021, have reportedly reached militants through Pakistani handlers.

The M4 carbine, a lightweight, gas-operated, shoulder-fired weapon, has been in service since 1994 and was extensively used by NATO forces. It offers high maneuverability and a firing rate of 700-970 rounds per minute.

Experts, including Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni, assert that the leftover US arms have fallen into the hands of terrorists, significantly raising the lethality of attacks in the region. High-profile incidents like the Kathua attack and the Poonch terror attack underscore the escalating threat.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024