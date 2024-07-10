The Alarming Surge of American M4 Carbines in Kashmir: An Expert Analysis

In a concerning development, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have increasingly been using American-made M4 carbine assault rifles. These sophisticated weapons, left behind by the US Army after its exit from Afghanistan in 2021, have reportedly reached militants through Pakistani handlers.

The M4 carbine, a lightweight, gas-operated, shoulder-fired weapon, has been in service since 1994 and was extensively used by NATO forces. It offers high maneuverability and a firing rate of 700-970 rounds per minute.

Experts, including Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni, assert that the leftover US arms have fallen into the hands of terrorists, significantly raising the lethality of attacks in the region. High-profile incidents like the Kathua attack and the Poonch terror attack underscore the escalating threat.

