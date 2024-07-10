Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Purchases New Jet for VVIPs, Introduces Paperless Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved the purchase of a new Challenger 3500 Jet Plane for VVIP transport, replacing its damaged predecessor. Additionally, the cabinet has sanctioned Rs 23.87 crore for implementing the National E-Vidhan Application (NEVA) for a paperless state assembly, under the Centre’s Digital India programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:41 IST
Madhya Pradesh Purchases New Jet for VVIPs, Introduces Paperless Assembly
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the procurement of a new plane for the state government, aimed at transporting VVIPs, an official announced. Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the cabinet finalized plans to acquire a Challenger 3500 Jet Plane, according to the official. The previous state aircraft, a B-200GT VT MPQ, was rendered inoperable following a crash-landing incident at Gwalior airport in May 2021.

In addition to the aviation decision, the cabinet also approved an initiative to implement the National E-Vidhan Application (NEVA), designed to make the state assembly a paperless operation. The project, which carries an estimated cost of Rs 23.87 crore, falls under the Centre's Digital India programme. Under this central initiative, all state assemblies will transition to a paperless, unified digital platform. While the Centre will absorb 60 per cent of the project expenses, the remaining cost will be covered by the state, as per the official.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024