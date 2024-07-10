Madhya Pradesh Purchases New Jet for VVIPs, Introduces Paperless Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the procurement of a new plane for the state government, aimed at transporting VVIPs, an official announced. Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the cabinet finalized plans to acquire a Challenger 3500 Jet Plane, according to the official. The previous state aircraft, a B-200GT VT MPQ, was rendered inoperable following a crash-landing incident at Gwalior airport in May 2021.

In addition to the aviation decision, the cabinet also approved an initiative to implement the National E-Vidhan Application (NEVA), designed to make the state assembly a paperless operation. The project, which carries an estimated cost of Rs 23.87 crore, falls under the Centre's Digital India programme. Under this central initiative, all state assemblies will transition to a paperless, unified digital platform. While the Centre will absorb 60 per cent of the project expenses, the remaining cost will be covered by the state, as per the official.

