Delhi Government Cracks Down on Ration Supply Delays

The Delhi government has announced stringent measures against transporters responsible for delays in the ration supply, emphasizing that no foodgrain truck should operate without a GPS tracking device.

During a meeting with the general manager of the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) on Wednesday, Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain reviewed the ration delivery process to fair price shops from Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns.

Hussain warned that transporters causing deliberate delays will face strict action, with dedicated teams monitoring the live movement of foodgrain trucks. He added that during the rainy season, trucks must be covered with waterproof tarpaulin. No truck transporting foodgrain will be allowed on roads without a GPS system.

The minister directed DSCSC officers to personally oversee the ration's transportation to fair price shops and submit regular reports on the supply and distribution of foodgrains.

Hussain confirmed that sufficient ration stocks are available in Delhi, and fair price shops are distributing free ration to all beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 efficiently and equitably.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)