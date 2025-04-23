Russia's Drone Assault Sparks New Peace Dialogue Possibilities

Russia launched a significant drone attack overnight on Ukraine, causing injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure in eastern, southern, and central regions, according to Ukrainian officials. At least five people were injured as a result of the strikes, which disrupted sleep in Kyiv and other areas for several hours into the early hours of Wednesday.

The drone assaults coincide with statements from both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicating readiness to negotiate a ban on targeting civilian infrastructure. This could mark the first direct talks between the two nations since Russia's initial full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

European and American officials are expected to meet with a Ukrainian delegation in London, following discussions in Paris. The agenda includes Ukraine's response to a peace proposal that involves the acceptance of regions under Russian control. Meanwhile, Ukraine's emergency services and city officials reported numerous blazes and infrastructure damage as a result of the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)