Russia's Drone Assault Sparks New Peace Dialogue Possibilities

A large-scale Russian drone attack injured multiple people and damaged infrastructure across Ukraine, increasing the urgency for peace negotiations. Both nations' leaders show willingness for talks, with international diplomacy efforts set to continue in London. Kyiv faces pressure to agree to a peace framework involving Russian occupation.

Updated: 23-04-2025 09:15 IST
Russia launched a significant drone attack overnight on Ukraine, causing injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure in eastern, southern, and central regions, according to Ukrainian officials. At least five people were injured as a result of the strikes, which disrupted sleep in Kyiv and other areas for several hours into the early hours of Wednesday.

The drone assaults coincide with statements from both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicating readiness to negotiate a ban on targeting civilian infrastructure. This could mark the first direct talks between the two nations since Russia's initial full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

European and American officials are expected to meet with a Ukrainian delegation in London, following discussions in Paris. The agenda includes Ukraine's response to a peace proposal that involves the acceptance of regions under Russian control. Meanwhile, Ukraine's emergency services and city officials reported numerous blazes and infrastructure damage as a result of the attacks.

