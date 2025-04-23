Tite Steps Back: A Pause for Health Amid Career Pressure

In a surprising development, Tite, the former Brazil coach, has decided to pause his professional journey indefinitely, choosing his health over career commitments.

The anticipated reunion with Corinthians, a club he led to international victories, is now on hold after Tite experienced an anxiety attack.

Admitting vulnerability as a strength, Tite emphasizes the necessity of self-care, underlining his commitment to returning when ready.

(With inputs from agencies.)