Tite Steps Back: A Pause for Health Amid Career Pressure

Former Brazil coach Tite announces an indefinite pause in his career to focus on his physical and mental health. Despite negotiations with Corinthians, Tite decided to prioritize his well-being following an anxiety attack. The coach emphasized the importance of acknowledging vulnerability and taking necessary self-care measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:22 IST
Tite

In a surprising development, Tite, the former Brazil coach, has decided to pause his professional journey indefinitely, choosing his health over career commitments.

The anticipated reunion with Corinthians, a club he led to international victories, is now on hold after Tite experienced an anxiety attack.

Admitting vulnerability as a strength, Tite emphasizes the necessity of self-care, underlining his commitment to returning when ready.

