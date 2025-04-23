Tite Steps Back: A Pause for Health Amid Career Pressure
Former Brazil coach Tite announces an indefinite pause in his career to focus on his physical and mental health. Despite negotiations with Corinthians, Tite decided to prioritize his well-being following an anxiety attack. The coach emphasized the importance of acknowledging vulnerability and taking necessary self-care measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:22 IST
In a surprising development, Tite, the former Brazil coach, has decided to pause his professional journey indefinitely, choosing his health over career commitments.
The anticipated reunion with Corinthians, a club he led to international victories, is now on hold after Tite experienced an anxiety attack.
Admitting vulnerability as a strength, Tite emphasizes the necessity of self-care, underlining his commitment to returning when ready.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tite
- Brazil
- coach
- mental health
- Corinthians
- anxiety
- self-care
- Copa Libertadores
- Club World Cup
- soccer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Turbulence: Fed Considers Impact of Tariff Anxiety
Inflation Anxiety: Fed's Balancing Act Under Tariff Uncertainty
Social media misinformation linked to adolescent anxiety and confusion
Artificial intelligence shows promise in diabetes self-care, but trust is key
Corinthians Sack Coach Ramon Diaz Amid Dismal Season