Left Menu

The Legendary Career of Keith Stackpole: From Cricket Star to Media Icon

Keith Stackpole, former Australian Test vice-captain and a 1973 Wisden Cricketer of the Year, has passed away at 84. Renowned for his Ashes performances, Stackpole transitioned to a successful media career post-retirement. Cricket Australia celebrates his legacy and significant influence on the sport and media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:17 IST
The Legendary Career of Keith Stackpole: From Cricket Star to Media Icon
  • Country:
  • Australia

Keith Stackpole, the celebrated ex-Australian Test vice-captain and 1973 Wisden Cricketer of the Year, has passed away at the age of 84. Cricket Australia made the announcement, highlighting Stackpole's significant contributions both on and off the field.

Stackpole, who debuted internationally in 1966, played 43 Tests, amassing 2,807 runs and 15 wickets. He made his mark in the Ashes series, especially with a memorable score of 207 against England at the Gabba in 1970. Transitioning from player to media, Stackpole became a prominent broadcaster after his retirement in 1974.

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird and well-known figures like Merv Hughes have paid tribute, emphasizing Stackpole's lasting legacy and influence in cricket and media. Baird noted his dual success in sports and broadcasting, while Hughes remembered him fondly as not just a great cricketer but also an exceptional coach and person.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025