The Legendary Career of Keith Stackpole: From Cricket Star to Media Icon

Keith Stackpole, the celebrated ex-Australian Test vice-captain and 1973 Wisden Cricketer of the Year, has passed away at the age of 84. Cricket Australia made the announcement, highlighting Stackpole's significant contributions both on and off the field.

Stackpole, who debuted internationally in 1966, played 43 Tests, amassing 2,807 runs and 15 wickets. He made his mark in the Ashes series, especially with a memorable score of 207 against England at the Gabba in 1970. Transitioning from player to media, Stackpole became a prominent broadcaster after his retirement in 1974.

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird and well-known figures like Merv Hughes have paid tribute, emphasizing Stackpole's lasting legacy and influence in cricket and media. Baird noted his dual success in sports and broadcasting, while Hughes remembered him fondly as not just a great cricketer but also an exceptional coach and person.

