Malaysian Conglomerate Under Scrutiny Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB), a prominent Malaysian conglomerate, is under scrutiny after authorities rescued hundreds of children and youths from charity homes allegedly associated with suspected sexual abuse. The conglomerate, which describes itself as aligned with Islamic principles, has denied involvement but acknowledged minor legal issues.

The saga draws attention to GISB's historical ties to the banned Al-Arqam sect. Despite distancing itself from the sect's controversial beliefs, which include polygamous practices and deviant teachings, GISB's history continues to haunt it amid recent allegations. The police, reacting to Islamic leaders' requests, raided the homes across two Malaysian states.

Further investigations include money laundering probes, and scrutiny of GISB-linked religious schools. The youths, many of whom showed signs of abuse, were predominantly children of GISB members. Authorities and community leaders express deep concern over the disturbing revelations, signaling potential legal repercussions for the firm.

