Man Sentenced to Life for 2017 Murder of Police Constable in Pratapgarh

A local court in Pratapgarh has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a seven-year-old case involving the murder of a police constable. The convict, Irshad Ali, was fined Rs 10,000. The incident occurred in 2017 when constables Rajan Prasad and Rajkumar Singh visited Irshad's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:44 IST
A local court in Pratapgarh district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a police constable in a seven-year-old case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

According to the plaintiff, Constable Rajan Prasad from Raniganj police station, the incident occurred on April 18, 2017, when he and Constable Rajkumar Singh visited the residence of Irshad Ali in Budhaura Kumbhapur village for a dossier filing in a murder case. On hearing their conversation with his mother, Irshad jumped over a boundary wall and opened fire, injuring Constable Singh.

Irshad fled the scene on his motorcycle. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Constable Singh succumbed to his injuries. The police subsequently registered a case against Irshad on multiple charges, including murder. Based on the presented evidence, Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Ajay Kumar found Irshad guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

