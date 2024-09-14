Left Menu

The Tragic Tale of Rebecca Cheptegei: An Olympic Dream Shattered by Violence

Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was murdered by her ex-boyfriend after repeated threats and abuse. Her death highlights the dark side of success for female athletes in Kenya, where patriarchal norms and predatory men put successful women at risk. This tragedy underscores systemic failures in protecting women from violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:33 IST
Tragedy struck the sports world on September 1 when Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, in her home in western Kenya. According to family and police, Marangach set Cheptegei on fire after dousing her in petrol, leading to both their deaths.

Despite Cheptegei's repeated appeals to the police, the 33-year-old single mother of two could not escape the violent grip of her ex-partner. Their story highlights the peril female athletes face in Kenya's patriarchal society. While their success in sports brings financial rewards, it also attracts predatory men attempting to seize control of their assets.

Cheptegei's death is the third such killing of a female runner in Kenya since 2021, reflecting a broader issue of violence against women in the country. Activists and fellow athletes lament the lack of accountability and effective protective measures from authorities and sporting bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

