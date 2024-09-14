Jabalpur Police Hunt Conman Exploiting Women with AI-generated Obscenities

Police in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have initiated a special investigation team to capture a conman extorting money from women collegians by threatening them with AI-generated obscene clips.

Formed by Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh, the team aims to expedite progress in the case that emerged earlier this month. The team includes members from multiple departments and is headed by City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali) RK Shiv, informed Inspector Praveen Dhurve.

The accused masquerades as 'police officer Vikram Goswami,' using threats and demands for money. Investigations reveal he employs Artificial Intelligence to create incriminating videos, leading some students to transfer funds. Protests from political parties have erupted as the case continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)