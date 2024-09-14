Left Menu

Jabalpur Police Hunt Conman Exploiting Women with AI-generated Obscenities

Police in Jabalpur have formed a special investigation team to apprehend a conman extorting money from women collegians using AI-generated objectionable clips. The accused, posing as a police officer, threatens victims with legal action and demands money. The case has prompted local protests and involves multiple police departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:12 IST
Police in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have initiated a special investigation team to capture a conman extorting money from women collegians by threatening them with AI-generated obscene clips.

Formed by Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh, the team aims to expedite progress in the case that emerged earlier this month. The team includes members from multiple departments and is headed by City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali) RK Shiv, informed Inspector Praveen Dhurve.

The accused masquerades as 'police officer Vikram Goswami,' using threats and demands for money. Investigations reveal he employs Artificial Intelligence to create incriminating videos, leading some students to transfer funds. Protests from political parties have erupted as the case continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

