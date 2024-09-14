National Lok Adalat Resolves Matrimonial and Accident Claims in Haryana

The National Lok Adalat held on Saturday in Haryana saw the resolution of roughly 4 lakh cases, including matrimonial disputes and motor accident claims. Organized by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), this was the 3rd National Lok Adalat held in the state.

Taking place across all 22 districts and 34 sub-divisions, the event featured 167 benches established by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to handle both pre-litigation and pending court cases. More than 4.50 lakh cases were referred to these benches for settlement through mutual consent.

The Lok Adalat's purpose is to enable litigants to settle disputes amicably, offering a platform where resolutions are final and court fees may be refunded upon settlement. Noteworthy cases included a married couple in Karnal who decided to withdraw a divorce petition and a vegetable seller in Faridabad who secured Rs 3.40 lakh as compensation after intervention by a District judge and a surgeon.

(With inputs from agencies.)