Retired Principal and Wife Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Jammu

A retired principal, Sanjay Chandel, and his wife, Veena Devi, were found dead in their Jammu home. Preliminary investigations suggest murder. They were living alone as their daughters were outside Jammu and Kashmir. A relative discovered the bodies and called the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:44 IST
  • India

A retired principal and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday evening, according to officials.

Sanjay Chandel and his wife Veena Devi, who were living alone in their Patta Chungi Udheywala residence as their daughters are presently outside Jammu and Kashmir, are suspected to have been murdered, said officials based on preliminary investigations.

Police immediately reached the scene once informed of the deaths and have launched an investigation. A relative visiting the family found the couple and suspects strangulation. Forensic and sniffer dog squads are also currently at the scene, added officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

