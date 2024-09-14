Left Menu

Pakistan Rebukes US Sanctions on Alleged Missile Tech Collaborations

Pakistan has rejected recent US sanctions on technology companies allegedly linked to its ballistic missile program, labeling them as discriminatory and endangering international peace. The US claims these firms, involving entities from China and Pakistan, are engaged in missile technology transfers, while Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces the actions as biased and politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:53 IST
Pakistan has staunchly rejected the US's imposition of sanctions on technology companies accused of aiding its ballistic missile program, calling the measures discriminatory and jeopardizing global peace.

The US announced on Thursday that it had sanctioned four Chinese entities, one Pakistani firm, and one Chinese individual for their involvement in the proliferation of ballistic missile technology to Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement deeming these sanctions biased and politically charged, citing that similar listings have previously been based on mere suspicion and affected entities involving non-sensitive items. Mofa Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch criticized the US for double standards that compromise international nonproliferation norms, thereby escalating global military imbalances.

Moreover, China's embassy in Washington echoed Pakistan's sentiments, with spokesperson Liu Pengyu condemning the sanctions and vowing to protect the rights of Chinese companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

