Ukraine Expands Strike List Amid Global Peace Talks Alert

Ukraine has reportedly launched drone strikes on a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea, escalating tensions. President Trump warns of potential global conflict while expressing frustration over war casualties. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for more European support as Russia continues its aggressive stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:24 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy(Photo/@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation of military tactics, Ukraine claims to have carried out long-range drone strikes on a key Russian-operated offshore oil platform in the Caspian Sea earlier this week, according to CNN. The operation reportedly marks an expansion of Ukraine's target list as it seeks to undermine Russian energy revenues fueling the conflict.

Meanwhile, ongoing diplomatic efforts in Europe are aimed at preventing US President Donald Trump from pushing Ukraine into a hasty peace deal favoring Russia. Trump, keen on a foreign policy win, has privately indicated a desire to resolve the conflict before year's end.

Expressing concern over the potential for broader conflict, Trump warned against a prolonged war that could escalate globally, noting the heavy toll of casualties with 25,000 lives lost last month alone. In Kyiv, President Zelenskyy urged further European support to bolster Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

