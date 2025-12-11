Trump's Global Peace Quest: Unresolved Conflicts and Controversial Diplomatic Moves
President Donald Trump aims for the Nobel Peace Prize after engaging in multiple international conflicts since January, though many remain unresolved. Trump's interventions in Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, and various other global hotspots have seen mixed results, with tensions still prominently lingering.
Former President Donald Trump has claimed his efforts to intervene in multiple international conflicts warrant a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Despite his active involvement, many of these issues remain unresolved, raising questions about the effectiveness of his diplomatic strategies.
One of Trump's notable interventions occurred between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Although a ceasefire was achieved, core issues persist, and a formal peace treaty is yet to be signed. Economic agreements with the U.S., granting rights to a strategic corridor, are in place, but regional tensions continue.
Trump also played a role in mediating disputes along the Cambodia-Thailand border, involving tariff negotiations and oversight of ceasefire deals. While some hostilities halted, the underlying problems remain, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy in conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Diplomatic Challenge: Ceasefire Efforts in Thailand-Cambodia Conflict
Tensions Flare: Thailand and Cambodia Border Clash Escalates
Trump's Diplomatic Challenge: Calming Thai-Cambodian Tensions
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Ending the Thai-Cambodian Conflict
Border Clashes: Renewed Violence Ignites Thai-Cambodian Tensions