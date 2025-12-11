Trump's Global Peace Quest: Unresolved Conflicts and Controversial Diplomatic Moves

Former President Donald Trump has claimed his efforts to intervene in multiple international conflicts warrant a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Despite his active involvement, many of these issues remain unresolved, raising questions about the effectiveness of his diplomatic strategies.

One of Trump's notable interventions occurred between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Although a ceasefire was achieved, core issues persist, and a formal peace treaty is yet to be signed. Economic agreements with the U.S., granting rights to a strategic corridor, are in place, but regional tensions continue.

Trump also played a role in mediating disputes along the Cambodia-Thailand border, involving tariff negotiations and oversight of ceasefire deals. While some hostilities halted, the underlying problems remain, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)