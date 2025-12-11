Left Menu

Trump's Global Peace Quest: Unresolved Conflicts and Controversial Diplomatic Moves

President Donald Trump aims for the Nobel Peace Prize after engaging in multiple international conflicts since January, though many remain unresolved. Trump's interventions in Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, and various other global hotspots have seen mixed results, with tensions still prominently lingering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:48 IST
Trump's Global Peace Quest: Unresolved Conflicts and Controversial Diplomatic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former President Donald Trump has claimed his efforts to intervene in multiple international conflicts warrant a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Despite his active involvement, many of these issues remain unresolved, raising questions about the effectiveness of his diplomatic strategies.

One of Trump's notable interventions occurred between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Although a ceasefire was achieved, core issues persist, and a formal peace treaty is yet to be signed. Economic agreements with the U.S., granting rights to a strategic corridor, are in place, but regional tensions continue.

Trump also played a role in mediating disputes along the Cambodia-Thailand border, involving tariff negotiations and oversight of ceasefire deals. While some hostilities halted, the underlying problems remain, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025