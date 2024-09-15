Delhi Police Cracks Down on Visa Forgery Gang

Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals involved in a counterfeit visa racket operating in the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi, authorities announced on Sunday.

Officers at IGI Airport detained the suspects, who were found in possession of 14 Nepalese and two Indian passports, all bearing fake Schengen visas.

Police also seized equipment used for producing fake visas, including stamps and watermark materials, from the scene, according to a police official.

