Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Visa Forgery Gang

Delhi Police arrested six individuals involved in a counterfeit visa operation in Tilak Nagar. The gang had 14 Nepalese and two Indian passports with fake Schengen visas. Authorities confiscated equipment, stamps, and watermark materials used to create the fraudulent visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:21 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Visa Forgery Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals involved in a counterfeit visa racket operating in the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi, authorities announced on Sunday.

Officers at IGI Airport detained the suspects, who were found in possession of 14 Nepalese and two Indian passports, all bearing fake Schengen visas.

Police also seized equipment used for producing fake visas, including stamps and watermark materials, from the scene, according to a police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024