Empowering Tribes: Specialized Training for PESA Act Implementation

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has launched specialized training modules aimed at effectively implementing the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA Act).

The Act grants special powers to gram sabhas in a state's scheduled areas, particularly in managing natural resources. It seeks to empower and promote the social, economic, cultural, and political way of life for Scheduled Tribes.

A national conference, set to be held in Delhi on September 26, will gather policymakers, senior officials, panchayat representatives, and other stakeholders from the ten PESA states: Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

The conference will address issues such as land alienation, local dispute resolution, and enforcement of prohibition. Further, a new Functional Activity Mapping Dashboard will monitor the progress of state actions on 29 subjects outlined in the 11th Schedule of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)