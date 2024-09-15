Left Menu

Haryana Police Introduces Real-Time Support for Women Travelers

Haryana Police launched a new initiative under its Emergency Response Support System to ensure the safety of women traveling alone. By dialing '112', women can share their live location via WhatsApp with the police. The service integrates with existing emergency systems and offers various panic alert options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:47 IST
  • India

The Haryana Police has unveiled a new initiative aimed at bolstering the safety of women traveling alone. Under the Emergency Response Support System, women can now connect with police in real-time by dialing '112' and sharing their live location via WhatsApp, a senior officer confirmed.

Women have the option to stay on a call with police until they reach their destination. Registration is simple: call '112' and provide travel details such as departure and arrival locations. The police will then track the woman's journey in real-time.

The system works in conjunction with existing emergency services like police, fire, and health departments. Additional features include panic call activation and the 112 India Mobile App. The initiative, since its launch, has significantly reduced police response times, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

