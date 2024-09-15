Haryana Police Introduces Real-Time Support for Women Travelers

The Haryana Police has unveiled a new initiative aimed at bolstering the safety of women traveling alone. Under the Emergency Response Support System, women can now connect with police in real-time by dialing '112' and sharing their live location via WhatsApp, a senior officer confirmed.

Women have the option to stay on a call with police until they reach their destination. Registration is simple: call '112' and provide travel details such as departure and arrival locations. The police will then track the woman's journey in real-time.

The system works in conjunction with existing emergency services like police, fire, and health departments. Additional features include panic call activation and the 112 India Mobile App. The initiative, since its launch, has significantly reduced police response times, officials reported.

